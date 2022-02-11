Listen to Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s new collaboration ‘Bussin’

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have shared another new collaborative single – listen to ‘Bussin’ below.

It comes after the rappers teamed up earlier this month on ‘Do We Have A Problem?’, which marked Minaj’s first music release of 2022. Earlier this week, it was announced that a second track with Lil Baby would arrive today (February 11).

“I call Baby, ‘Yo, where that stick at?’” Minaj asks in one verse, with Lil Baby replying: “Tell them boys come get his shit back.”

“If they act up, we gon’ fix that/ My new n**** ain’t with that chit chat,” Minaj continues. Lil Baby fires back: “You know, you ain’t gettin’ your bitch back.” Tune in here:

The official ‘Bussin’ cover art shows Minaj with her hands on her hand, standing in the middle of a red-lit corridor that was previously seen in the video for ‘Do We Have A Problem?’.

Nicki Minaj’s new Lil Baby collaborations are the former’s first new material since her 2021 mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’.

Earlier this month (February 4) Minaj explained that she would continue to make music for as long as she wants, with her plan to only quit the industry on her own terms and when she feels it is right for her to do so.

During an Instagram Live session with Jayda Cheaves to celebrate the release of her first single of the year, the rapper promised to always “keep on putting out music”. “I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it,” she said.