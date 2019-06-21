Nicki Minaj returns with new song, ‘Megatron’

She stars alongside her boyfriend in the music video

Nicki Minaj has returned with a new song, ‘Megatron’, which is her first single since the release of her 2018 album, ‘Queen’.

The song centres on a reference to Transformers antagonist Megatron – a fitting follow-up to ‘Chun-Li’, another song where Minaj compares herself to a video game character. “They call me Megatron, shorty’s a mega con/It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon,” she raps on the second verse.

The single arrived with a music video directed by Mike Ho. In the colourful visual, Minaj cosies up to her boyfriend Kenneth Petty, reclining with him in a sauna and a pool. She also sets fire to a green Lamborghini as a final flourish. Watch it here:

‘Megatron’ comes on the heels of several guest appearances Minaj has made on other artist’s songs, like ‘Wobble Up’ by Chris Brown, ‘BAPS’ by Trina and ‘Dumb Blonde’ by Avril Lavigne. Her latest album, ‘Queen’, was released last August, and featured singles ‘Chun-Li’, ‘Ganja Burn’ and ‘Barbie Dreams’.

Minaj also embarked on her UK and Europe tour earlier this year with support act Juice WRLD. Though some European shows were plagued by technical issues, the UK leg of the tour went ahead as scheduled.