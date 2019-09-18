Nicki Minaj says her next album will be “fierce, fun and unapologetic”

The rapper recently announced that she was retiring from music to have a family, but has yet to clarify her plans

Nicki Minaj has spoken about what fans can expect from her next album, which could be her last if she sticks to plans to retire from music.

The rapper announced earlier this month that she was stepping away from the spotlight, tweeting: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family.”

Despite promising to discuss the decision on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show, Minaj has not clarified when she plans to retire and if it will affect the release of the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’. Her initial tweet has since been deleted.

Before she made the shock announcement, Minaj was interviewed by Elle about her new Fendi Prints collection. In the interview, which was published yesterday (September 17), she said she was working on a new album and described it as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time,” she said. “I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album like I’ve done in the past.”

Continuing to explain what her fans could expect, the rapper added: “This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound.”

Minaj released a new single called ‘Megatron’ in June – her first solo single since the release of ‘Queen’. The song centred on a reference to Transformers antagonist Megatron, while the video starred her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently pulled out of a planned performance in Saudi Arabia following a backlash from human rights activists. She was due to headline the Jeddah World Festival but withdrew after the Human Rights Foundation said playing in the country contradicted her support of women’s rights and the LGBTQ community.