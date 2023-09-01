Nicki Minaj says Kanye West not featuring on ‘Right Thru Me’ was the “dumbest decision I ever made”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she regrets having Kanye West feature on ‘Blazin’ instead of ‘Right Thru Me’ – saying it was the “dumbest fucking decision I ever made.”

Earlier this year, the New York rapper announced that she will be dropping her fifth studio album ‘Pink Friday 2’, the follow-up to her 2010 debut album ‘Pink Friday’.

The record featured many rap titans such as her then-mentor and label boss Lil Wayne, labelmate Drake, Rihanna and even Eminem. Another big name to rap alongside Minaj was Kanye West, who lent his talents to the synth-pop-inspired track ‘Blazin’.

In a recent TikTok live broadcast, Nicki Minaj replied to a fan who said they loved the Kanye West-assisted track. “I love ‘Blazin’ too,” she started before discussing how the collaboration came about.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard this story about ‘Blazin,’” she said, “but I wanted Kanye to be on ‘Blazin’ and he wanted to be on ‘Right Thru Me’. Dumbest fucking decision I ever made to [have him on ‘Blazin’] but it is what it is.”

‘Right Thru Me’ served as the second single from ‘Pink Friday’ and ‘Blazin’ remained on the album, becoming a fan-favourite years after its release.

Fans reacting to the news said this collab would have been “an instant classic” similar to the one West did with singer-songwriter Keri Hilson’s ‘Knock You Down’. “She can correct this mistake by having him on PF2,” one fan tweeted hoping that there will be a new Ye feature on Nicki’s upcoming record.

Minaj revealed that she will be releasing ‘Pink Friday 2’ on November 17, her last studio album being 2018’s ‘Queen’. In her June announcement, she also confirmed her plans to tour the world in support of the album next year.

“I love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for the years of support [and] love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

This comes as Minaj releases her emotional new single ‘Last Time I Saw You‘.

Last week, Minaj was nominated alongside Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and more at this year’s MTV VMAs. She is up for five awards: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best R&B and Best Visual Effects.

Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj launched the first-ever female rapper-owned record label called Heavy On It Records. The ‘Princess Diana’ remix was the first record released through her label. Meanwhile, in July, the Queens rapper made a cameo in the latest Call Of Duty game alongside 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg. In the same month, Ice Spice and Nicki teamed up again, releasing the Aqua-sampling ‘Barbie World’ from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Kanye West surprised Travis Scott fans at a colossal Rome gig last week to promote the latter’s latest album ‘UTOPIA’. The performance was meant to be held in Egypt but was cancelled due to production issues.

West is also reportedly preparing to drop new music “imminently“.