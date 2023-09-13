Nicki Minaj previews ‘Pink Friday 2’ with unreleased song at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj shared a preview at an unreleased track from her upcoming new album ‘Pink Friday 2’ at the 2023 MTV VMAs tonight (September 12).

The rapper delivered an understated performance of her latest single ‘Last Time I Saw You’ at the event at Newark’s Prudential Center.

She appeared on stage cloaked in a giant black cape, with the set lit with colourful lasers at different points in the performance. At the end, with the cape removed, she told the crowd: “It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give you a ‘Pink Friday 2’ exclusive.”

As the music switched from the emotional pop song into a hip-hop beat, she began rapping the unreleased track. It featured lyrics like, “These bitches ain’t badder than me” and “Somebody cop all these groupies a ticket cos I’m who they trying to be”.

Nicki Minaj previews a new song from ‘Pink Friday 2’ at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/MWFsVmeX0i — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

‘Pink Friday 2’, the sequel album to Minaj’s 2010 debut album, will be released on November 17. It is her fifth record and her first in five years following ‘Queen’.

Elsewhere at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere, while Doja Cat aired three songs from her upcoming new album ‘Scarlet’.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Other performances still to come include Diddy, Fall Out Boy, Måneskin, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.