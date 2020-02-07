Nicki Minaj returns with daring new song ‘Yikes’

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first new music of 2020. You can listen to the new song, ‘Yikes’, below.

Minaj released the “set-up track,” as she termed it, at a Pollstar Live event yesterday evening (February 6). The track was delayed for several hours after it was originally planned for a midnight release.

Calling herself the “fucking Queen” on the track, it comes days after Minaj teased the new release in a clip and just a few months after Minaj announced her retirement from music.

In the Pollstar Live event, Minaj hinted that a new tour may also be coming soon after she told fans that she was “excited to go back on the road.”

You can listen to the new song here:

Last year, Minaj made headlines when she declared on Twitter that she was going to “retire and have my family”. After her fans responded with shock and sadness, the rapper apologised for alarming her fans: “The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

Before the shock announcement, Minaj had been working on a new album, which she described in an interview as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”.

Minaj later clarified her announcement, saying talk of “retirement” referred to the question of whether she would release her fifth album, as XXL Magazine reported. Advertisement “When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I had music that was already recorded that was still going to come out,” Minaj said. “So, the retirement was kind of talking about my album like meaning like, do I want to go back and record my fifth album? That’s what I was talking about, but I knew that of course features—I always get asked to do features and I like features. So it was really about my fifth album.”