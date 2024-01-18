Nicki Minaj reveals the dress code for the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Nicki Minaj has confirmed what she wants fans to wear while attending her upcoming ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’.

The tour’s first leg will kick off in North America, starting at the Oakland Arena in California on March 1. Tickets for the highly-anticipated tour went on sale last month and ever since, Minaj’s fandom – the Barbz – have been discussing what they should all wear for the event on X/Twitter.

One fan took the initiative yesterday (January 17) to ask Minaj if there is “a dress code” they must adhere to on tour. The Queens rapper replied: “I’d prefer the Barbz wear the PF2 merch but ima love y’all no matter what y’all wear. But dress comfortable.”

I’d prefer the barbz wear the PF2 merch but ima love y’all no matter what y’all wear. But dress comfortable.

Beneath the tweet, her fans reacted. Many said there is already a consensus that everyone should wear pink, with one joking, “[Minaj] meant PINK guys!! Just a typo.” Others were worried that their merchandise may not come in time. The user IslandBarbzz even asked Minaj to approve their outfit, sharing photos of a PF2 hoodie, ripped jeans and pink oversized boots.

Under the hashtag #PinkFriday2Tour, fans have also discussed what songs Minaj should include on the tour’s setlist. One tweeted: “@NICKIMINAJ not even gon’ hold you, I’m jumping on that stage to perform ‘My Life’ wit you.”

Minaj sarcastically replied: “Ok now Barbz tryna be slick to get the setlist. Lemme head on out chi. No one said I’m performing.”

“I actually think I’d be happy if the setlist is just [‘Pink Friday 2’] in order and maybe a few from the original [2010 ‘Pink Friday’ album] like ‘Super Bass’ after ‘Pink Friday Girls’ idk,” another Barb said, backing up the ‘Roman’s Revenge’ rapper.

The tweet prompted Minaj to tease what she has planned for the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ setlist: “Oh, I know, boo. When the album is classic they wanna hear the whole album chi! But there’ll be sprinkles from other albums. But it’s def the PF2 Tour. Also popnika performing ‘Starships’, [‘Pound The Alarm’], etc…”

Oh, i know boo. When the album is classic they wanna hear the whole album chi!

Earlier this week, Minaj added more dates to her upcoming colossal world tour. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9 am local time tomorrow (Friday, January 19). Visit here for tickets and more information.

‘Pink Friday 2’ was released last November and is the sequel to Minaj’s Number One 2010 debut album ‘Pink Friday’. In a four-star review, NME said the record “feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of… Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”