Nicki Minaj teases the upcoming release of four more ‘Pink Friday 2’ songs

Nicki Minaj has teased that she will release four more tracks next week to “complete” her new album ‘Pink Friday 2’.

‘Pink Friday 2’ is the sequel to Minaj’s 2010 debut album, and was released yesterday (December 8), her first new studio record since 2018’s ‘Queen’. It includes features from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future and others.

And now, she has written on X that a final few songs from the project will be unveiled over the course of next week.

Next week#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs. Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole

& Schmonica… pic.twitter.com/tAQi0uWp2S — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023

Advertisement

“#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote, referring to the fantasy AI world that Minaj’s fans have created for the album. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”

Minaj went on to add that “two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole and Schmonica”. It doesn’t take a detective to determine she is likely referring to Keyshia Cole and Monica.

In a further comment, she responded to a fan by saying, “Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent on it next week”, suggesting a 50 Cent collaboration is also included in the new material.

In October, Minaj announced that the release of the new album had been delayed until now to coincide with her 41st birthday. She also described it as her “greatest gift to humanity” and her favourite project to date.

Earlier this week, Minja pulled out of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago, to be replaced by Lil Wayne. “I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year,” she wrote online.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Pink Friday 2’, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. “Ducking ’em like Björk?” That’s surely a wink to the Icelandic musician’s infamous skirmish with a photographer. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”