Nicki Minaj teases “very very very important” announcement coming today

Nicki Minaj has told fans that she will be making an important announcement later today (July 8) via Instagram Live.

The rapper, whose last album was 2018’s ‘Queen‘, said on Twitter that there is “something I URGENTLY need to share w/you guys”. She added that she will reveal all on her Instagram at 10.30pm EST sharp (3.30am BST, July 9), adding that she “won’t be late”.

“In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much,” she concluded her message that was posted on Tuesday (July 6). It’s not known what the news will entail.

Advertisement

Minaj’s last solo single was 2020’s ‘Yikes’. She also made a return recently with a re-release of her 2009 mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’, which features new song ‘Seeing Green’ with her Young Money crewmates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Last month, Lil Kim said that she would be game for a VERZUZ battle against her sometimes rival.

The two rappers had previously been engaged in a longstanding feud since the early days of Minaj’s career. The feud reportedly began in 2007, when Minaj was accused of lifting her artwork for her debut mixtape ‘Playtime Is Over’ from Kim’s artwork for debut album ‘Hard Core’.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨There’s something I URGENTLY need to share w|you guys.🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST⏰⏰⏰ No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much. 🦄🎀🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/f86mejmNOP — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2021

The two continued to take hits at one another in following years, as Kim claimed Minaj wasn’t paying homage to those who paved the way for her. Minaj responded in a 2010 interview, calling Kim a “sore loser”.