Nicki Minaj’s brother jailed for raping 11-year-old girl

Nicki Minaj’s Jelani Maraj has been jailed for 25 years to life after he was found guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl.

The 41-year-old was sentenced in New York yesterday, some three years after his 2017 conviction for the offence. He was first arrested and charged back in 2015.

Delivering the sentence, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald said Maraj had “ruined a child” with his actions.

In a statement, Maraj said: “I’d like to apologize for the pain that I caused. I had an excessive drinking problem.”

Pop star Minaj was not present at the sentencing, but previously defended him in a 2016 letter, which described her sibling as “patient, kind and gentle”.

He was also given a separate 364 day sentence for endangerment of a child.

The victim, who was just 11-years-old when the brutal attack take place, has spoken about how the attacks left her “feeling like she had no voice” and subsequently suffering from anxiety attacks.

Maraj’s lawyer has branded the sentence “excessive” and said he plans to appeal the ruling. He told Pitchfork: “We will be appealing this excessive sentence. There was clear juror misconduct amongst other issues.”

Jelani Maraj has appeared in Nicki Minaj’s lyrics over the years. On 2010’s “I’m the Best,” she named him and her younger brothers as the reasons “why I grind like I do.”