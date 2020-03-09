Nicki Minaj‘s husband has had his recent sex offender registration charges dropped.

Kenneth Petty was arrested last week (March 4) in Los Angeles for failing to register as a sex offender.

The charge stems from a 1995 case, where Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in New York and served time behind bars for the offence.

As Pitchfork report, the New York State’s Sex Offender Registry demand that any offender must notify authorities within 10 days of changing their address, and Petty didn’t do this when he moved to California last July.

TMZ also reveals that Petty was first pulled up on his failure to register by police in Beverley Hills last November, and was arrested and released on a $20,000 bail.

He’s now being indicted in federal court after failing to register again after the November incident.

After an appearance at the Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, in which Petty pleaded not guilty, the charges against him have been dropped.

A representative for the LA County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Pitchfork in a statement: “The Kenneth Petty case was dismissed today because he faces similar charges in federal court.”

Despite this, Petty will still face the federal charges.