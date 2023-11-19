Nicola Roberts appears to be teasing a Girls Aloud reunion as ‘countdown’ appears

Fans think Nicola Roberts has started to tease the rumoured Girls Aloud reunion after a countdown graphic appeared on her social media.

Speculation of the rumoured reunion first arose last week (November 7), when The Sun reported that members Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Roberts had secretly entered a recording studio together. Despite no official announcement arriving yet, it didn’t stop fans speculating about the announcement on social media.

According to the outlet, the group are set to release a new single soon, which will be their first new release since their split back in 2013. It also claimed that the rumoured new track will be dedicated to bandmate Sarah Harding who died of cancer in 2021. She was aged 39.

“This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now,” an unnamed source told the outlet, adding that it felt like a “totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour”.

Now, a new graphic has appeared on Nicola Roberts’ social media accounts. It features a ‘four’ countdown that appears on a screen suggesting news could arrive in four days time. It’s seen against an evening city landscape with cars in traffic.

Check it out below:

If the speculation turns out to be true, the new release will mark the first new Girls Aloud music in over a decade. Although they have yet to release any new music since their split, the surviving members did come together earlier this year to announce a 20th-anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’.

Over the summer Nicola Roberts reflected on her friendship with Harding, recalling how “vivacious and full of life” she was.

“Even going back to that BRITs moment, like, how vivacious and full of life and she was so, talking about authenticity, Sarah very much was authentic in who she was,” she explained. “Didn’t try to be anyone else, never tried to turn herself down, and wasn’t even aware of the fact that she should maybe do that in certain settings.”

More recently, Nadine Coyle spoke to NME as part of the Soundtrack Of My Life series and recalled the artists who have shaped her over the years.

In the discussion, she named Kylie Minogue’s massive summer anthem ‘Padam Padam’ as the song she can’t get out of her head. “This song has been dominating my thought processes since it came out in May,” she recalled. “Me and my little girl have conversations to ‘Padam Padam’. Like, we’ll sing ‘we’re going to the shops, the shops…’ to the tune of ‘Padam’, it’s a big thing in my household.