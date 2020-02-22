Nicola Roberts has expressed that she would like to see Girls Aloud reunite for the upcoming anniversary of the group’s debut single.

The group – made up of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding – were formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, before they split in 2013 with various members pursuing solo careers.

Now in an interview on This Morning, Roberts has shared that she would “love to get back with the girls” for the 20th anniversary of their first single, ‘Sound of the Underground’.

Appearing on the morning chat show after winning the first series of The Masked Singer in the UK, Roberts said: “I would love to get back with the girls and us put on a show, and just put it on for the fans really.”

After revealing that performing live was the group’s favourite thing to do, she added: “So I think that we just have to cross that bridge when the anniversary comes and see where we all are.”

‘Sound of the Underground’ turns 20 on December 16, 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts said that she would like to record a second solo album to follow-up her debut release, 2011’s ‘Cinderella Eyes’.

“I was 24 when I made it. It was great. I thoroughly enjoyed making a body of work and being able to throw a load of creativity into it,” she said.

“I’m just about to go into a play called City of Angels. I was going to try and have a few things working alongside the play, but I underestimated how much work the play actually is…after the play, I’d love to then create a record and go back into that.”

Last year it was revealed that Cheryl‘s waxwork had been removed from Madame Tussauds because its curators reportedly believe she is “no longer relevant.”

The former Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge’s figure was introduced to the London tourist attraction in 2010.