Nicole Scherzinger hits back at “ludicrous and false” Pussycat Dolls lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger has responded after she was sued by the founder of the Pussycat Dolls for allegedly refusing to take part in the group’s previously announced reunion.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week by choreographer Robin Antin, who founded the Pussycat Dolls in 1995.

The suit claims that Scherzinger is threatening to walk away from the group’s upcoming reunion, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, unless she is granted a majority share in the PCD Worldwide company, as well as “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority”.

Scherzinger currently has a 49 per cent share in the company (with Antin holding a 51 per cent share), but it is claimed that she is now seeking to increase her stake in order to have 75 per cent control of PCD Worldwide.

In a statement from Scherzinger’s lawyer, Howard King, that was obtained by PEOPLE yesterday (September 6), the attorney described Antin’s claims as “ludicrous and false” and alleged they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist”.

“Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions,” King said.

“Prior to Nicole’s involvement, trading on Nicole’s name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 [£435,000] from Live Nation that she won’t or can’t repay,” he claimed. “Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 [£108,000] in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions (including the public release of the group members’ confidential financial information).

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them,” King’s statement concluded. “Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

Scherzinger is one of five members of the Pussycat Dolls, who were originally founded by Antin as a burlesque troupe in 1995.

By the mid-2000s, the group had broken into the pop mainstream with singles like ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘Buttons’ before they disbanded in 2010. The group announced their return in 2019.