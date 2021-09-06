Nicole Scherzinger sued by Pussycat Dolls founder over reunion

Nicole Scherzinger, de facto leader of American girl group the Pussycat Dolls, has been sued by Robin Antin, the choreographer who first assembled the quintet.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, accuses Scherzinger of threatening to walk away from the group’s upcoming reunion plans unless she is granted a majority share and “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority”.

According to the suit, it was agreed back in 2019 that Scherzinger would receive 49 per cent of PCD Worldwide’s shares and profits from the reunion venture. The coronavirus pandemic halted plans for the tour, with the new run of UK and Ireland dates still to be confirmed.

Now, Scherzinger is being accused of refusing to participate in the reunion tour unless the memorandum of understanding’s terms are renegotiated. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Scherzinger is requesting her 49 per cent share be increased to 75 per cent along with aforementioned creative control.

The lawsuit claims that new tour dates were planned, but they have been unable to be confirmed due to Scherzinger’s “extortion”. As a result of the dates not being able to be confirmed, Live Nation is now allegedly seeking to recoup the $600,000 it invested in the tour.

According to Antin’s attorney, Richard S. Busch, Scherzinger’s actions represent a breach of contract and fiduciary duty, among other charges. You can read the lawsuit in the full here.

Scherzinger is one of five members of the Pussycat Dolls founded by Antin as a burlesque troupe in 1995. By the mid-2000s, the group had broken into the mainstream with singles like ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘Buttons’, both lifted from 2005 debut album ‘PCD’.

2008 follow-up ‘Doll Domination’ spawned singles like ‘When I Grow Up’ and ‘I Hate This Part’, but the group disbanded in 2010 – a culmination of the internal conflict that had followed with their success. The group officially announced their reunion in late 2019.