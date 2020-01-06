Nigerian government responds after Cardi B asks for citizenship

The Nigerian government has said it is open to granting citizenship to Cardi B after the rapper expressed concern over Donald Trump‘s airstrikes against Iran.

The US President sparked international concern last week when he ordered a drone stroke in Baghdad which killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani, the latest move amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The international fall-out from the Trump-ordered drone attack on Soleimani’s convoy in Iraq on Friday (January 3) continue to be felt, with diplomatic tensions rising and Iran vowing to exact “severe revenge” on the US.

Posting on Twitter, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper questioned whether a move to Nigeria could be on the cards in order to avoid any revenge attacks.

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin [emoji] but shit ain’t no joke!” she wrote.

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

“Specially [sic] being from New York. It’s sad this man is putting Americans live [sic] in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

In response, Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa then confirmed that citizenship could be a very real option for the star.

“As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again,” she wrote.

“Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.”

Cardi is among the many famous faces to voice their concern over the attack, with System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian expressing fears that it could lead to another war.

“A month before [Trump’s] impeachment trial in the Senate and on an election year Trump makes a call to assassinate a leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards,” Tankian wrote on Twitter. “A move Clinton made, bombing Iraq before his Senate impeachment.”

Last week’s drone attack also prompted a response from Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos after his band’s name began trending on social media following the death of Soleimani.