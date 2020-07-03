Night Czar Amy Lamé on future of London’s venues: “We need more clarity from the government”

London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé has urged the government to provide further clarity about when music venues can reopen, amid increasing fears that the financial impact of coronavirus will force many to shut their doors for good.

Lamé, who has championed the city’s night life in the role since 2016, said that more advice was needed after a five-step road map plan to reopen the arts sector was described as “unfeasible” by the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

“We need a lot more clarity from the government. Part of the reason we’re spending so much time helping businesses and councils shift through all of this is because it’s been lacking severely,” said Lamé.

Advertisement

“We know how important it is to be on the ground and to get that information out there. It’s infuriating because grassroots venues have played such a key role in London’s nightlife and we got to a really good place in stemming all the closures.”

When asked about what City Hall was doing to curb the closure of venues, Lamé said that it had pledged funding to nightlife across London as well as keeping in close touch with the MVT.

City Hall’s Culture at Risk Business Support Fund, valued at £2.3 million, has been launched in co-ordination with the MVT, the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum, the Creative Land Trust and BFI to help multiple venues and artists in the capital.

Lamé explained: “We work really closely with the MVT at the City Hall. We’ve been able to help the MVT with £450 million.

“We’ve also set aside £225,000 for LGBTQ venues and £1 million for creative tenants and a further £150,000 to help London’s independent cinemas in conjunction with the BFI.

“If we lose these places they’re gone forever. We can’t afford to lose anymore.”

Advertisement

She added: “We’ve also been working so closely with councils and with licensed establishments to try and suspend the late night licensing levy fees and encourage the government to step forward and provide the support that is so desperately needed by the industry.”

From a cultural perspective, Lamé also joined the likes of Frank Turner and other independent artists who have warned that future artists will struggle to break through if independent venues cease to exist.

“Over the weekend I was watching Glastonbury from years past and it was mind-blowing. Amy Winehouse on the Pyramid Stage when she was 23,” Lamé said. “There’s a gal who was pulling pints and doing backroom gigs at the Dublin Castle. How do you get an Amy Winehouse, how do you get a Stormzy?

“Pick any artist you like and they will have started out in a grassroots venue. People don’t appreciate the true value of them.”

This follows yesterday’s launch of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, with the likes of Radiohead, The Cure, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, Primal Scream, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay all demanding immediate action to prevent “catastrophic damage” to the music industry in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Amy is supporting the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s Pay It Forward initiative, which supports London’s businesses throughout the current crisis. Through Pay it Forward, the initiative allows businesses and supportive members of the public to pre-pay for goods and services to help small businesses manage their cash flow and stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis. To find out more, visit https://payitforward.london.gov.uk/