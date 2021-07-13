Boris Johnson has urged nightclubs and large events to employ checks for so-called ‘COVID passports’ when the UK’s coronavirus restrictions lift next week.

From July 19, all restrictions on social distancing and capacity limits for live shows will be removed as the country enters the fourth and final stage of its route out of lockdown.

Ahead of the reopening, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid encouraged organisers of events and nightclub owners to put their own plans in place to ensure that only revellers who have been vaccinated or can present proof of a recent negative test be admitted entry.

At a Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As a matter of social responsibility we’re urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS COVID pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity as a means of entry.”