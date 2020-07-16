Nike reveal new Grateful Dead-inspired trainers

Nike have unveiled a new line of trainers inspired by The Grateful Dead.

The shoes, named ‘Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead’, were inspired by the legendary band’s iconic bears, first seen on the back cover of the band’s 1973 live album ‘History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice)’.

With a faux-fur and suede exterior, and an image of the bear on the tongue, the shoes come with a bear-featuring slip and a pouch on the inside of the tongue for storing weed.

Speaking of the new range, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux said: “As the band’s benefactor, Bear was an incredibly huge part of the Grateful Dead’s ability to become who they were.

“They were talented musicians, but they would not have had the financial freedom to forgo jobs, move to Los Angeles and practice for 14 hours a day. The band wouldn’t become what it is today without Bear’s innovations and contributions.

“The same fiercely independent spirit from [Nike VP of Special Projects Sandy] Bodecker helped create that authenticity within the skate community.”

The shoes come in three different colours and cost $110 (£87). The orange version will be available from this Saturday (July 18) via FTC Skateshop, with the green and yellow versions arriving next Friday (July 24) via Nike’s app SNKRS.

In other non-music-related Grateful Dead news, the band recently announced their own line of organic deodorant.

Each deodorant is USDA-certified organic and handmade in small batches from 100 per cent natural vegan ingredients. The five fragrances include ‘Skull and Roses’ (lavender and rose), ‘Sunshine’ (blood orange and bergamot), ‘Timber’ (Douglas fir and sage), ‘Workingman’s’ (cedarwood and juniper) and unscented.