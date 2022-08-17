NIKI pulls out of Head In The Clouds festival due to COVID-19, Keshi added to lineup

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has pulled out her headlining set at the Los Angeles edition of 88rising’s Head In the Clouds festival, slated to take place this weekend.

Today (August 17), the Los Angeles-based songstress announced her withdrawal from the festival in a statement posted on her Twitter account, stating that she had recently tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m SO very sorry to disappoint,” the singer wrote, “those who know me know I cannot STAND not following through with a commitment & I was truly looking forward to putting on the best show for you all this year.”

The 88rising signee was originally scheduled to headline the festival this Saturday (20 August). 88rising later announced that following her withdrawal, Vietnamese-American R&B powerhouse Keshi will be added to the lineup to perform between 8:40pm and 9:15pm, while Joji’s DJ alias Yebi Labs will be bumped up to fill in for NIKI’s original headlining slot between 10:05pm and 10:55pm. He has also been announced to perform “some songs live” after the set.

Please welcome our friend @keshimusic to the lineup and stay tuned after the debut of @sushitrash dj set YEBI LABS for Joji performing some songs live! Very few tickets remain at https://t.co/03NobhaicB See you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qHKlvTOY73 — 88rising (@88rising) August 17, 2022

88rising also reposted NIKI’s statement, stating that “she is resting and on her way to recovery”.

Day two of Head In The Clouds, which is set to run on Sunday (August 21) will be co-headlined by Rich Brian and Jackson Wang. A special finale performance has also been billed to close out the festival, though a performer has yet to be announced.

NIKI’s Head In The Clouds headlining set would have marked the singer’s first live appearance in support of her recently released sophomore album, ‘Nicole’. Her last major live performance was part of 88rising’s showcase on Coachella’s main stage, which also featured Thai newcomer MILLI, Indonesian rapper Warren Hue, K-pop singer CL, and even a reunion of the latter’s ex-girl group 2NE1.

In 2021, NIKI contributed the lead single to Marvel Studio’s martial arts blockbuster Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings with ‘Every Summertime’, and contributed to other songs on the film’s soundtrack– also produced by 88rising– including ‘Always Rising’, ‘Clocked Out’ and ‘Swan Song’.

The 2022 edition of Head In The Clouds festival is slated to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on 20 and 21 August. This year’s lineup features 88rising signees including Joji, Warren Hue, MILLI, Rich Brian, BIBI and Dumbfoundead. They will be joined by other high-profile guests including Keshi, Jay Park, No Rome, Raveena, and Sunday headliner Jackson Wang.

The lineup for Head In The Clouds Festival 2022 is:

Jackson Wang – Magic Man Experience

Yebi Labs – Joji DJ set

Rich Brian

Keshi

Bibi

Chung Ha

Jay Park

Special Guest TBA

1NONLY

Atarashii Gakko!

Audrey Nuna + Deb Never

Boylife

Chasu

Dabin

Dumbfoundead

Eaj

Hojean

Lastlings

MILLI

Mxmtoon

No Rome

San Fransisco 4AM

Shotta Spence

Stephanie Poetri

Teriyaki Boyz

Thuy

Tiger JK

Warren Hue

Yeek

Ylona Garcia

Yoonmirae