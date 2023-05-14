Nikki Sixx gives update on new Mötley Crüe record saying it’s “officially done”

Nikki Sixx has given fans an update on new Mötley Crüe music saying songs for their next album are “officially done”.

Back in April, the founding member and bassist of the metal icons shared a picture of himself, drummer Tommy Lee and new guitarist John 5 in a songwriting session, confirming that the band were back in the studio. Sixx also said the band were working with producer Barry Pointer.

He took to his Twitter page last month to confirm the news. “We are writing,” Sixx told his followers. “The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band.”

He added: “We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes.”

Now, he’s given a further update, saying that new music is done and just now needs to be mixed.

He wrote on Instagram: “Recording in London England where so many of my [heroes] are from ain’t a bad way to start the day…

On Twitter he added: “Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today in London. The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for the mix.”

The band are about to embark on a summer European tour with Def Leppard, though it’s not yet clear if they plan to debut any new material live. Sixx also recently confirmed he’d linked up with Dolly Parton to help her with a rock album.

However, the band have mainly been hitting headlines this year due to a legal battle with Mick Mars, who alongside Sixx, Lee and Vince Neil, was a founding member of the band. Mars recently spoke about his legal battle with the other members of Crüe, following the lawsuit he filed against them over his share of profits.

“Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” he told Variety. “They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band. It’s my name I came up with [the Motley Crue moniker], my ideas, my money that I had from a backer to start this band. It wouldn’t have gone anywhere.”

In response to Mars’ lawsuit, Sasha Frid, the band’s litigation lawyer said: “Mick’s lawsuit is unfortunate and completely off-base. In 2008, Mick voted for and signed an agreement in which he and every other band member agreed that ‘in no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours).

“The band did everything to protect him (and) tried to keep these matters private to honour Mick’s legacy and take the high road. Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band. The band feels empathy for Mick, wishes him well and hopes that he can get better guidance from his advisers who are driven by greed.”