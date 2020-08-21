Nikki Sixx recruits Corey Taylor, Slash and more for new addiction awareness single ‘Maybe It’s Time’

Nikki Sixx, Slash and Corey Taylor have teamed up under the moniker Artists For Recovery to release a new charity single, ‘Maybe It’s Time’.

Per a press statement, Sixx conceived the idea for the track to campaign awareness of the opioid crisis in the US and to raise funds for The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI).

‘Maybe It’s Time’ is described by the campaign as “the cornerstone of an industry-wide initiative to draw attention to the opioid crisis and raise funds to serve the recovery community and save lives”.

In a statement, Sixx, GRI board member and a recovered drug addict himself, said he was “proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation”.

“The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite,” Sixx continued.

“Those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

As well as Slash and Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Taylor, Artists For Recovery features Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliot, country singer Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, members of AWOLNATION and Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext.

An official music video released alongside the track sees black and white shots of the musicians performing and recording in a studio, interspersed with text conveying facts about addiction.

Watch it below.

Taylor added that his participation in the project was “the least I can do”.

“It’s affecting young people more and more every year, so it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it… those of us who have survived,” he said in a statement.

The song will feature on the upcoming docufilm, Sno Babies. Due out September 29 via Better Noise Films, a film bio writes that it “depicts the grim realities of teen-age addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town” and “shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction behind the facade of “good” neighborhoods and pleasant busy communities.” Watch the trailer for Sno Babies here.

Both artist royalties from the sales of ‘Maybe It’s Time’ and Better Noise Films’ share of profits will be donated to GRI.