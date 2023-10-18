Nikki Sixx responds to Sharon Osbourne calling him an “asshole” over infamous ant-snorting story

Nikki Sixx has responded to Sharon Osbourne calling him an “asshole” over the infamous ant-snorting story.

In the most recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast – which features both her and Ozzy in discussion with their children Jack and Kelly – the story in which rock icon Ozzy Osbourne had allegedly snorted a line of ants was brought up while the family discussed the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

The 2019 Netflix film showed a scene in which a young Ozzy Osbourne (played by Tony Cavalero) holds an impromptu gross-out contest with Sixx (played by Douglas Booth) in 1984 during the two acts’ joint U.S. tour. Ozzy proceeds to ask Motley Crue if they have cocaine and after being handed a straw, he snorts a crawling line of ants. He then urinates on the ground and licks it up, challenging Sixx to do the same.

Advertisement

After being asked by their son Jack if the story was true, Sharon said: “I was not there, thank God. I used to try and stay away from Mötley when they were with Ozzy. And I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. All I know is that I think it made their movie. And I wanna know why, now we’re on the subject, of why, when they advertise their movie on Netflix, it’s a picture of a guy imitating Ozzy. Why isn’t the ad campaign a picture of MÖTLEY CRÜE? Why is it a picture of your father?”

Jack said: “Well, I know, I know the answer to that. ‘Cause Ozzy Osbourne’s bigger than Mötley Crüe.” Ozzy jumped in and replied: “No. No. No. Stop. Stop. Stop. Let’s move on.”

Sharon added that she felt like the whole thing was an “invasion” and proceeded to call Sixx an “asshole”. Ozzy replied to Sharon by saying that the Mötley Crüe bassist was not an “asshole” with Sharon countering: “Yes, he fucking is.”

Ozzy actually claimed that he did, in fact, snort the ants. “Yes. Yes, I did,” he said. “I was there. I did it. [In] my nostril… I was drunk and I did it.”

Sixx took to his offical X/Twitter account to address Sharon’s comments as well as the negative things fans were saying about her.

We had a lot of love and respect for Sharon. We love Ozzy. So when people comment on stuff calling her a plastic granny tranny I have it deleted.Not sure what she’s upset about now but let’s not perpetuated her comments by posting negativity about her.. https://t.co/K0xpz6K9Du — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

“We had a lot of love and respect for Sharon. We love Ozzy. So when people comment on stuff calling her a plastic granny tranny I have it deleted. Not sure what she’s upset about now but let’s not perpetuated her comments by posting negativity about her,” read his tweet about the situation.

In other news, Sharon opened up about her assisted-suicide pact with Ozzy and revealed that the plan is still on.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” responded Sharon with Jack rebutting: “Aren’t we already all suffering?” She responded: “Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

Her daughter Kelly then asked: ”But what if you could survive?,” with Sharon responding: “Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re pissing everywhere, shitting, can’t eat.”