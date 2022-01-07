Nile Marr shares “liberating” new single ‘Only Time Can Break Your Heart’

Nile Marr has shared a new single called ‘Only Time Can Break Your Heart’ – you can listen to it below.

The Manchester singer-songwriter – who is the son of Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr – released the track from his new ‘How We Drift’ 7″, which is available digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp.

It follows the 29-year-old artist’s 2020 debut solo EP, ‘Still Hearts’. He dropped his first full-length effort, ‘Are You Happy Now’, that same year.

Advertisement

The jangly and upbeat ‘Only Time…’ was recorded in a studio Nile built during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“The threat of being kicked out by developers is real so I’ve been trying to make as much music as possible,” he explained. “The pandemic helped me refocus my life and prioritise what I felt was most important, writing the kind of songs I’ve always wanted to write.”

As for his first tune of 2022, Nile said: “‘Only Time Can Break Your Heart’ is me doing The La’s, Big Star hell, even Tom Petty (cue Wayne’s World ‘We are not worthy’). Bands that made me want to write songs when I first heard them as a kid.

“It doesn’t have to be shouty, it doesn’t have to be loud. It’s singing because I like it, it’s melody because I like melody. It’s liberating.”

Nile has toured extensively with German composer and producer Hans Zimmer, who has previously collaborated with Johnny Marr on scores for films such as Inception, The Amazing Spider-Man and No Time To Die.

Advertisement

Before going it alone, Nile was the frontman for the Manchester band Man Made. They released their debut album, ‘TV Broke My Brain’, back in 2016.

Johnny Marr, meanwhile, shared his ‘Fever Dreams Pt 2’ EP last month. It serves as the second quarter of his forthcoming double album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, which arrives in full on February 25 via BMG.