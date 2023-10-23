Nile Rodgers & Chic announce 2024 UK tour with Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Nile Rodgers & Chic have announced a UK tour for summer 2023 with special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.

Rodgers and his band will be performing five shows across the UK next year starting at The Piece Hall in Halifax in June 16.

From there they will play Southampton Summer Sessions on June 23rd, followed by Bedford Summer Sessions on July 7, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on July 11, and Dreamland Margate July 13.

“Thrilled to announce we’re bringing the ‘Good Times’ back across England and Wales in 2024!” Rodgers shared in a social post today (October 23). “Mark your calendars because we’re gonna light up the night, celebrate life, and dance like there’s no tomorrow.”

Alongside Ellis-Bextor, Deco will also be joining the tour as special guests.

General sale tickets go live this Friday, October 27 at 9am BST, and you can purchase yours here. Pre-sale tickets go live for the Halifax and Llangollen show on Tuesday (October 24), at 9am, while the Southampton and Bedford pre-sales start on Wednesday (October 25).

Nile Rodgers & Chic 2024 UK Tour:

JUNE

16 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

23 – Southampton, Southampton Summer Session

JULY

7 – Bedford, Bedford Park

11 – Llangollen, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

13 – Margate, Dreamland

Back in August, Rodgers was among artists who backed a campaign against the merging of local BBC Introducing radio.

“@BBCintroducing is a network of 32 local programmes that support unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from each area in Britain,” the ‘Good Times’ artist said. “Its impact on the music scene since 2007 has been enormous – not only breaking the biggest names in the music industry, but shining the spotlight on the incredible local scenes and those brilliant artists that would never want a #1 record.”

He also described the network as “a true outlet to shine a positive light on some of our most creative talent” and the upcoming change as causing both emerging talent and local music scenes to “lose out”.

Elsewhere, Rodgers features in Duran Duran’s latest single ‘Black Moonlight’.