Nile Rodgers & Chic announce ‘End Of Summer Party’ gigs in London and Manchester

Nile Rodgers & Chic have shared details of two ‘End Of Summer Party’ gigs in London and Manchester for later this year.

The funk and disco legends will play the O2 Academy Brixton in London on September 19 and the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on September 21.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 5) at 10am BST here.

Nile Rodgers said: “After the blues of COVID we’ve had an incredible summer in the UK getting up front and close with all of our incredible fans. What better way to celebrate the last day of summer and the first day of autumn than with our final UK shows of the year at Brixton and Manchester.”

He added that he wants the England Women’s football team to join them after their Euros 2022 victory against Germany on Sunday (July 31). “We want to invite all the Lionesses who’ve made the whole country so proud to get up on stage for what will truly be ‘Good Times!'” he added, referencing Chic’s 1979 hit single.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with NME, Glastonbury 2022 performers Haim were asked if they had a particular memory of attending the festival.

Este Haim said: “I have one! As an audience member when we saw Nile Rodgers, that was life-changing for me. I had my first cider, I’d never had a cider before. And I was watching Nile Rodgers with my first cider!”