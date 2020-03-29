Nils Frahm has surprised fans by releasing a new album called ‘Empty’ – listen to it below.

Featuring eight tracks, the German contemporary composer chose to release the project yesterday (March 28) in order to celebrate World Piano Day.

“Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons,” he explained in a statement. “But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.”

A statement on the official Piano Day website reads: “Piano Day, a annual worldwide event founded by a group of likeminded people, takes place on the 88th day of the year – in 2020 it’s the 28th March – because of the number of keys on the instrument being celebrated.

“The aim of the day is to create a platform for piano related projects in order to promote the development of musical dimensions and to continue sharing the centuries-old joy of playing piano. Piano Day welcomes all kinds of piano lovers — young and old, amateur and professional, of any musical direction – to join in this years festivities. It is intended to be the most joyful of all holidays!”

Listen to Frahm’s ‘Empty’ below:

<a href="http://nilsfrahm.bandcamp.com/album/empty">Empty by Nils Frahm</a>

Although the project is new for fans, the songs contained on it were recorded years ago and originally supposed to soundtrack a short art film Frahm shot with his friend Benoit Toulemonde.

During the process of making the film, Brahm broke his finger and ended up shelving the ‘Empty’ tracks and instead worked on a series of new music that would go on to become his 2012 album, ‘Screws’.

Besides releasing ‘Empty’, the composer also curated a special Piano Day Spotify playlist.

