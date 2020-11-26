Nils Frahm shares footage from his new live album and concert film ‘Tripping with Nils Frahm’

Nils Frahm has announced a release date for his forthcoming live album and concert film Tripping with Nils Frahm.

The German contemporary composer’s double release is set to be premiered in Australia and New Zealand cinemas later this month. But it will be available to purchase worldwide from December 3.

The concert film was created using only handheld cameras by director and friend Benoit Toulemonde, and was recorded across his multiple Funkhaus Berlin shows in 2018 as part of his ‘All Melody’ album world tour.

Advertisement

He has shared footage of ‘Fundamental Values’, which is taken from his 2018 album, which you can view below.

“It was about time to document my concerts in picture and sound, trying to freeze a moment of this period where my team and I were nomads, using any method of travel to play yet another show the next day. Maybe tonight is the night where everything works out perfectly and things fall into place?

“Normally things go wrong with concerts, but by combining our favourite moments of four performances, we were able to achieve what I was trying to do in these two years of touring: getting it right!” Frahm said of the film.”

He continued: “When you hear the applause on the end of the film you should know that I was smiling happily, being a tad proud and feeling blessed to share these moments with you.”

Earlier this year, he released a new album called ‘Empty’ to celebrate World Piano Day.

Advertisement

The songs contained on it were recorded years ago and originally supposed to soundtrack a short art film Frahm shot with Toulemonde.

During the process of making the film, Frahm broke his finger and ended up shelving the ‘Empty’ tracks and instead worked on a series of new music that would go on to become his 2012 album, ‘Screws’.