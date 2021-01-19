Nilüfer Yanya drops nostalgic music video for ‘Day 7.5093’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new music video for her song, ‘Day 7.5093’.

The clip is an ode to days gone by, featuring a compilation of tour and holiday footage interspersed with scenic B-roll clips. In an email statement to her fans, Yanya described the video as “something nostalgic and hopeful for the future”.

“Touring was a huge part of ‘Miss Universe’ and I loved performing and seeing new fans from across the world,” she said.

Advertisement

“Making this video and going through old footage was fun to remember all the memories again and the laughs we had while out on the road. Looking forward to being back but for now I hope you enjoy ‘Day.7.5093’ and maybe even recognise a venue or festival and can relive those moments. We will be back!”

Watch the video for ‘Day 7.5093’ below:

Yanya first premiered ‘Day 7.5093’ on NPR’s socially-distanced Tiny Desk concert, where she played four tracks from home.

The song is lifted from Yanya’s ‘Feeling Lucky?’ EP, which also includes ‘Same Damn Luck’ and lead single ‘Crash’, which dropped in October. The EP arrived in December 11 last year via ATO.

Advertisement

Yanya released her debut album, ‘Miss Universe’, in 2019. Upon release, NME gave it a four-star review, saying: “Filled with crunchy, complex tunes that elegantly interweave a host of unusual influences, ‘Miss Universe’ is an impressive and bold record.”