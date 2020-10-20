Nilüfer Yanya shares new song ‘Crash’ from forthcoming EP ‘Feeling Lucky?’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new track called ‘Crash’, the first taste of her forthcoming ‘Feeling Lucky?’ EP. Listen below.

The London singer-songwriter, whose debut album ‘Miss Universe’ arrived in 2019, will release the three-track collection on December 11 via ATO.

This evening (October 20), lead single ‘Crash’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World. It arrives with an accompanying official video in which Yanya takes on the role of a flight attendant.

Advertisement

“It feels difficult to try and explain a song that doesn’t want to be explained,” Yanya said of the cut. “My favourite thing about it is how there’s the twist at the end where the vibe changes and it’s almost like a version 2.

“I’ve been a fan of Nick [Hakim, producer] for ages so it was really great to be able to work with him on ‘Crash’; his production definitely helped it come alive!”

The concept for the track’s visuals, directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel, was inspired by the singer’s experiences of aerophobia.

“Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying,” Yanya explained.

“With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

Advertisement

The ‘Feeling Lucky’ EP will also contain the songs ‘Same Damn Luck’ and ‘Day 7.5093’, and deals with the ideas of unpredictability and change: “Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”