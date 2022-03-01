Listen to Nilüfer Yanya’s playful new single ‘The Dealer’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared her latest single ‘The Dealer’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is the final preview of the London artist’s upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Miss Universe’ and is set for release on Friday (March 4) via ATO Records.

Speaking about ‘The Dealer’, Yanya explained: “When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons.

“I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking, it’s a bit more playful and relaxed.”

‘The Dealer’ follows on from Yanya’s previous singles ‘anotherlife’, ‘Midnight Sun’ and ‘Stabilise’. Speaking about the ‘Painless’ LP recently, Yanya explained that “it’s a record about emotion”.

“I think it’s more open about that in a way that ‘Miss Universe’ wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it,” she added. “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”

Yanya will tour the UK and Ireland in support of ‘Painless’ next week – you can see her upcoming dates below and find tickets here.

March

10 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

12 – Whelans, Dublin

14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester

15 – Trinity, Bristol

16 – Electric Brixton, London