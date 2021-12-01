Nilüfer Yanya announces UK and European dates as part of 2022 tour

Nilüfer Yanya has announced UK and European shows for 2022 – check out the full schedule below.

The singer will hit the road in support of her upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO.

Tickets to Yanya’s headline gigs in the UK/Ireland, Europe, the US and Canada go on sale here this Friday (December 3). Fans who are signed up to the artist’s mailer can access a pre-sale now.

Kicking off in Glasgow on March 3, the tour includes stop-offs in Dublin (March 12), Manchester (14) and Bristol (15). Yanya’s UK stint will conclude with a performance at Electric Brixton in London on March 16.

Tourrrr , Uk , Europe , US and Canada dates have just been announced! if you’re in my mailer you get early access from tomorrow, if not tickets will go on sale from Friday 🙂 ❤️‍🔥 join mailer here for pre-sale https://t.co/cZBYNnVsSc pic.twitter.com/aHL8Adqs87 — Hallucinogenic Honey (@niluferyanya) November 29, 2021

She’ll then travel to Europe, with shows planned for Paris, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam and other cities until the end of the month. In April, the singer will head stateside before hitting Canada in mid-May.

Further US/Canada gigs are scheduled for between May 12 and May 22. The full list of dates for 2022 is as follows:

MARCH

03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK

12 – Whelans, Dublin IE

14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK

15 – Trinity, Bristol UK

16 – Electric Brixton, London UK

20 – Trabendo, Paris FR

22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH

23 – Ampere, Munich DE

24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT

26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE

27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE

28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL

30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE

APRIL

26 – Antone’s, Austin TX

28 – Basement East, Nashville TN

29 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta GA

30 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC

MAY

01 – Grey Eagle, Asheville NC

03 – Black Cat, Washington DC

04 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA

06 – The Sinclair, Cambridge MA

07 – Webster Hall, New York NY

09 – L’Astral, Montreal QUE

10 – The Axis Club, Toronto ONT

12 – El Club, Detroit MI

13 – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL

14 – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN

17 – The Fox Theatre, Boulder CO

18 – Commonwealth, Salt Lake City UT

20 – Fortune, Vancouver BC

21 – Crocodile, Seattle WA

22 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR

Earlier this month, Nilüfer Yanya previewed ‘Painless’ – the follow-up to her debut album ‘Miss Universe’ (2019) – with its lead track ‘Stabilise’. It arrived with a video directed by the artist’s sister and longtime collaborator, Molly Daniel.