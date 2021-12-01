Nilüfer Yanya announces UK and European dates as part of 2022 tour

Nilüfer Yanya has announced UK and European shows for 2022 – check out the full schedule below.
- READ MORE: Nilüfer Yanya’s debut album is a ‘Black Mirror’-infused nightmare wrapped in lush indie-roc
The singer will hit the road in support of her upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO.
Tickets to Yanya’s headline gigs in the UK/Ireland, Europe, the US and Canada go on sale here this Friday (December 3). Fans who are signed up to the artist’s mailer can access a pre-sale now.
Kicking off in Glasgow on March 3, the tour includes stop-offs in Dublin (March 12), Manchester (14) and Bristol (15). Yanya’s UK stint will conclude with a performance at Electric Brixton in London on March 16.
Tourrrr , Uk , Europe , US and Canada dates have just been announced! if you’re in my mailer you get early access from tomorrow, if not tickets will go on sale from Friday 🙂
❤️🔥 join mailer here for pre-sale https://t.co/cZBYNnVsSc pic.twitter.com/aHL8Adqs87
— Hallucinogenic Honey (@niluferyanya) November 29, 2021
She’ll then travel to Europe, with shows planned for Paris, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam and other cities until the end of the month. In April, the singer will head stateside before hitting Canada in mid-May.
Further US/Canada gigs are scheduled for between May 12 and May 22. The full list of dates for 2022 is as follows:
MARCH
03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK
12 – Whelans, Dublin IE
14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK
15 – Trinity, Bristol UK
16 – Electric Brixton, London UK
20 – Trabendo, Paris FR
22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH
23 – Ampere, Munich DE
24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT
26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE
27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE
28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL
30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE
APRIL
26 – Antone’s, Austin TX
28 – Basement East, Nashville TN
29 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta GA
30 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC
MAY
01 – Grey Eagle, Asheville NC
03 – Black Cat, Washington DC
04 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA
06 – The Sinclair, Cambridge MA
07 – Webster Hall, New York NY
09 – L’Astral, Montreal QUE
10 – The Axis Club, Toronto ONT
12 – El Club, Detroit MI
13 – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL
14 – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN
17 – The Fox Theatre, Boulder CO
18 – Commonwealth, Salt Lake City UT
20 – Fortune, Vancouver BC
21 – Crocodile, Seattle WA
22 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR
Earlier this month, Nilüfer Yanya previewed ‘Painless’ – the follow-up to her debut album ‘Miss Universe’ (2019) – with its lead track ‘Stabilise’. It arrived with a video directed by the artist’s sister and longtime collaborator, Molly Daniel.