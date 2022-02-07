Nine Inch Nails announce 2022 tour

Nine Inch Nails have shared details of a US tour this year – their first shows since 2018.

Last year the band cancelled their planned live shows as uncertainties around the COVID pandemic remained. Now, the Trent Reznor-fronted group will hit the road in America.

The tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina this April and includes appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

It wraps with a date in Cleveland featuring special guests Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Tickets are available here.

Nine Inch Nails US tour 2022:

APRIL

28 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

30 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

MAY

01 – Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

02 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

03 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07 – Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

09 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

15 – Las Vegas, NV, Zappos Theater

16-18 – Los Angeles, CA, Primavera Sound Los Angeles

24 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center (w/Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)

Nine Inch Nails have released ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last live shows.

Meanwheile, Reznor and his regular collaborator Atticus Ross have released music for Bird Box, Soul, Mank and more films.

Reznor recently spoke about producing Halsey‘s latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power‘ with Ross, saying that it “changed” him in a “good way”.

He admitted that he was concerned how the album, which features contributions from Dave Grohl, Lindsey Buckingham, Pino Palladino, would go down with Halsey’s fans.

“I think initially, we were intimidated. ‘Is it a pop star, and does that mean there are big businesses affiliated with it and it has to feel a certain way?’ We don’t want to fuck that up, and we’re not out to troll,” he said.

“We were envisioning, to go to [the] worst-case scenario, ‘At some point, someone’s going to talk sense into Halsey that this could be career-sabotaging because it’s not going to be a TikTok track.’”

But he said the pair were “really impressed with [Halsey’s] artistic fearlessness”.

“What matters is good music and having something to say that feels authentic and communicates with people. And on a real level, it’s not filtered through an algorithm or a group-think element weighing in,” he said.