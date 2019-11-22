Nine Inch Nails announce “definitive” edition of ‘With Teeth’

Nine Inch Nails received a nomination to enter the hall back in 2016, but were not inducted. The group then failed to be nominated in the following two years, which led the frontman to say that he “couldn’t give less of a shit” about being snubbed.

In a new interview with Forbes, the musician explained that he’s now “changed [his] opinion” on the matter – explaining that inducting The Cure turned out to be “a pretty cool experience”.

“So I’m sitting at a table with the Radiohead guys, super-nice, and I think we all kind of looked at it like, ‘This could be bullshit.’ As we’re there, it kind of wasn’t bullshit,” he recalled of the evening.

The artist also recently (November 14) celebrated his first ever Country Music Association Award.

Reznor shared in the glory of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ runaway hit ‘Old Town Road’ taking home the prize for Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, as the track features a short banjo composition sampled from NIN’s 2008 track ’34 Ghosts IV’.