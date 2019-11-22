Trending:

Nine Inch Nails announce “definitive” edition of ‘With Teeth’

Including "lots of details attended to that you may never notice but we care about”

Nine Inch Nails have announced a deluxe vinyl reissue of their fourth studio album, 2005’s ‘With Teeth’.

The “definitive version” of the album was put together by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and art director John Crawford.

The release includes a new remaster of the album on 180-gram vinyl with “lots of details attended to that you may never notice but we care about,” according to the press release. The record is available for pre-order and includes a digital download. Watch the video for ‘The Hand That Feeds’ below.