Nine Inch Nails announce details of three new 2022 UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced details of three new UK headline shows to take place this summer – get tickets here.

The band, who are already set to play a pair of gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June, will now stop in Glasgow, Manchester and London too.

The new tour will begin on June 15 in Glasgow at the O2 Academy, with the Eden Project shows taking place on June 17 and 18.

June 20 will then see Trent Reznor and co. playing the O2 Apollo in Manchester, before the tour wraps up the following night (June 12) at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The band have confirmed that these are their final UK and European shows for 2022.

As recently announced, at the Eden Project on June 17, the band will be supported by Nitzer Ebb, while Yves Tumor will play the June 18 date.

On the newly announced dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London, Nine Inch Nails will be supported by Tumor.

General sale tickets for the new gigs go on sale on Friday (March 25) at 10am GMT here.

Last year, the band cancelled their planned live shows as uncertainties around the COVID pandemic remained. The new tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina this April and includes appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

See their full live schedule for 2022 below.

APRIL 2022

28 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

30 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

MAY 2022

01 – Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater

JUNE 2022

15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy (with Yves Tumor)

17 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Nitzer Ebb)

18 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Yves Tumor)

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo (with Yves Tumor)

21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton (with Yves Tumor)

SEPTEMBER 2022

02 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

03 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07 – Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

09 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

15 – Las Vegas, NV, Zappos Theater

16-18 – Los Angeles, CA, Primavera Sound Los Angeles

24 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center (w/Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)

Nine Inch Nails have released the albums ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last live shows.

Reviewing the albums, NME wrote: “Much like Reznor said last time Ghosts swung round, ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ is music for daydreams. But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”