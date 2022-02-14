Nine Inch Nails announce details of two summer 2022 UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced details of a pair of UK gigs for this summer – get all the details below.

Trent Reznor and co. will play two nights at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June, with the gigs taking place a week before Glastonbury 2022.

The gigs, which take place on June 17 and 18, come sandwiched in between a recently-announced 2022 US tour which begins in April and runs through to September.

Last year, the band cancelled their planned live shows as uncertainties around the COVID pandemic remained. The new tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina this April and includes appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Eden Project shows are available via a Nine Inch Nails presale today (February 14) at 10am. Eden Project members can then buy tickets on Wednesday (February 16), also at 10am, before a general sale at the same time on Friday (February 18).

Pick up tickets here, and see the band’s 2022 full touring schedule so far here.

Nine Inch Nails Return to the UK

Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 18 at 10am local time.https://t.co/nK3LX1ddbL#NINONTOUR pic.twitter.com/XrIAZdhuW7 — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) February 14, 2022

APRIL 2022

28 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

30 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

MAY 2022

01 – Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater

JUNE 2022

17 – Cornwall, Eden Project

18 – Cornwall, Eden Project

SEPTEMBER 2022

02 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

03 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07 – Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

09 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

15 – Las Vegas, NV, Zappos Theater

16-18 – Los Angeles, CA, Primavera Sound Los Angeles

24 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center (w/Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)

Nine Inch Nails have released the albums ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last live shows.

Reviewing the albums, NME wrote: “Much like Reznor said last time Ghosts swung round, ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ is music for daydreams. But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”