Nine Inch Nails announce “only headline shows” of 2021

Nine Inch Nails have announced two September gigs, which they have said will be their only headline shows of the year.

The two concerts take place in September at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21 and 23, with support coming from alternative rock mainstays Pixies.

“NIN return to Cleveland for the first time since the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Visit the R+RHOF museum display & see the only NIN headline shows of 2021,” the band said on Twitter.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 14) and will be available here.

The new gigs make good on Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor’s recent promise that the band will be returning to action imminently.

Speaking after picking up the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the movie Soul, which he shared with bandmate Atticus Ross and musician Jon Batiste, he said that the industrial rock mainstays could begin work on new music “as soon as probably tomorrow.”

The shows will take place a short walk from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band were inducted there last November by Iggy Pop, who said their music “sounds like hearing the truth.”

Yesterday (May 6), meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails and noise rock duo HEALTH revealed the collaborative single ‘Isn’t Everyone’.

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” HEALTH said of the collaboration.