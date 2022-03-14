Nine Inch Nails announce Yves Tumor and Nitzer Ebb as support for 2022 UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced that Yves Tumor and Nitzer Ebb will support the band at their two UK shows this summer.
Last month, Trent Reznor and co. detailed their UK comeback with a pair of shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June.
The gigs, which take place on June 17 and 18, come sandwiched in between a recently-announced 2022 US tour which begins in April and runs through to September.
On June 17, Nitzer Ebb will support the band, with Yves Tumor joining for the sold-out gig the following night.
Last year, the band cancelled their planned live shows as uncertainties around the COVID pandemic remained. The new tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina this April and includes appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.
See their full live schedule for 2022 below.
APRIL 2022
28 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
30 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival
MAY 2022
01 – Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater
JUNE 2022
17 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Nitzer Ebb)
18 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Yves Tumor)
SEPTEMBER 2022
02 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
03 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07 – Troutdale, OR, Edgefield
09 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
11 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
15 – Las Vegas, NV, Zappos Theater
16-18 – Los Angeles, CA, Primavera Sound Los Angeles
24 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center (w/Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)
Nine Inch Nails have released the albums ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last live shows.
Reviewing the albums, NME wrote: “Much like Reznor said last time Ghosts swung round, ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ is music for daydreams. But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”