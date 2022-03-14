Nine Inch Nails announce Yves Tumor and Nitzer Ebb as support for 2022 UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced that Yves Tumor and Nitzer Ebb will support the band at their two UK shows this summer.

Last month, Trent Reznor and co. detailed their UK comeback with a pair of shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June.

The gigs, which take place on June 17 and 18, come sandwiched in between a recently-announced 2022 US tour which begins in April and runs through to September.

Advertisement

On June 17, Nitzer Ebb will support the band, with Yves Tumor joining for the sold-out gig the following night.

Get full details below.

Support artists announced for Nine Inch Nails live at @EdenProject 2022. 17 June with @Nitzer_Ebb

Remaining tickets: https://t.co/8AGTbNmY0G 18 June with @YvesTumor

SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/SCgkGQhNGr — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) March 14, 2022

Last year, the band cancelled their planned live shows as uncertainties around the COVID pandemic remained. The new tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina this April and includes appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

See their full live schedule for 2022 below.

APRIL 2022

28 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

30 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

Advertisement

MAY 2022

01 – Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater

JUNE 2022

17 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Nitzer Ebb)

18 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Yves Tumor)

SEPTEMBER 2022

02 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

03 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07 – Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

09 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

15 – Las Vegas, NV, Zappos Theater

16-18 – Los Angeles, CA, Primavera Sound Los Angeles

24 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center (w/Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)

Nine Inch Nails have released the albums ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last live shows.

Reviewing the albums, NME wrote: “Much like Reznor said last time Ghosts swung round, ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ is music for daydreams. But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”