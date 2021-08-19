Nine Inch Nails cancel all remaining live shows for 2021

Nine Inch Nails have cancelled all of their scheduled live performances for 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The Trent Reznor-fronted band had been due to play two headline shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21 and 23, with Pixies as the support act.

They were also set to top the bill at Riot Fest 2021 (September 16-19), Louder Than Life (September 23-26) and Welcome To Rockville (November 11-14).

Taking to social media tonight (August 19), however, NIN announced with “great regret” that they would no longer be heading out on the road this year.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music,” the group wrote in a statement. “However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”

The message continued: “We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Ticketholders for Nine Inch Nails’ headline shows in Cleveland have been directed to contact their point of purchase for refund information. No rescheduled dates have yet been confirmed.

In a separate statement, Riot Fest wrote: “Nine Inch Nails has cancelled all 2021 shows, including this year’s fest. With that, Morrissey will play Thursday and curate some very special guests—and Slipknot will close out the Riot Stage on Sunday! Plus more…”

Louder Than Life, meanwhile, told ticketholders that a replacement headliner for the Saturday night would be coming “very soon”. Welcome To Rockville shared a similar update on its Twitter page.

NIN are still scheduled to headline Hellfest 2022 alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Scorpions. They’ll take to the stage at the French hard rock festival next June.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor has teamed up with Danny Elfman for a new collaborative version of the latter’s song ‘True’. “[Reznor’s] always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favourite singing voices,” Elfman said upon its release.