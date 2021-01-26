Watch Nine Inch Nails cover ‘Fashion’ with David Bowie alumni band

Nine Inch Nails have shared their recent cover of David Bowie‘s 1980 single ‘Fashion’.

Filmed for the Just For One Day! live-stream – which marked what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday (January 8) – the performance saw Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor and Atticus Ross join forces with members of the Bowie alumni band.

The purple-filtered video shows the musicians appear on separate old-fashioned TV sets, with their VHS-quality footage being interspersed with studio shots. You can watch the video below.

Advertisement

Trent Reznor provides lead vocals on the cover, while Mariqueen sings backing and Atticus helms programming, arranging and mixing. Elsewhere we see Carlos Alomar and Gerry Leonard (guitar), Mark Plati (bass), Mike Garson (piano), Sterling Campbell (drums) and Catherine Russell (backing vocals).

​“On January 9, 2021 Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor, and Atticus Ross helped celebrate David Bowie’s life and legacy by performing a rendition of ‘Fashion’ for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” a description from Rolling Live Studios reads.

“Even with COVID restrictions leaving us with a limited crew, the show went on and received great reviews and reception. We worked with the NIN creative camp after the concert livestream cutting together this performance to include the Bowie alumni band members who played with Trent, Mariqueen and Atticus – this is the performance we wanted everyone to see during the livestream and are thrilled you get the chance to now do so.”

The message concludes by directing viewers to make a donation to Save The Children.

Also taking part in the Just For One Day! broadcast were the likes of Boy George, Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran.

Advertisement

Nine Inch Nails opened for Bowie on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995. Trent Reznor later contributed to the late star’s ‘Earthling’ single ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’, which came out in 1997.

Earlier in the month, Reznor recalled how he would listen to Bowie’s records when he was growing up, cementing the musician in his mind as the “best archetype for someone who has a fantastic voice and was kind of an actor pretending to be a rock star, in a way”.