Nine Inch Nails endorse Joe Biden: “This election will determine our health, rights and future”

Nine Inch Nails have endorsed Joe Biden to become the 46th President of the United States, ahead of next week’s election.

Taking to Twitter yesterday evening (October 28), the Trent Reznor-led band warned their followers of “two political posts” in which they revealed how they’d be voting on November 3.

“We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket,” the first tweet reads.

Warning: two political posts to follow.

We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket. — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) October 28, 2020

In a follow-up post, NIN explained: “Voting shapes our lives & has lasting effects. This election will determine our health, rights & future.”

The group then directed their fans to screenwriter and producer Damon Lindelof’s Phone Bank event, which is calling on those living in swing states to “show up and vote for Biden”. You can find more details here.

Elsewhere, NIN revealed that they’ve also joined Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund initiative. You can see that tweet below.

Voting shapes our lives & has lasting effects. This election will determine our health, rights & future. NIN have joined almost 200 artists in Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund initiative, encouraging everyone to make a plan to vote & be heard. Text PLAN to 22422 #WeNeedEveryVoice pic.twitter.com/pPMOuJ1Vf3 — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) October 28, 2020

Biden has recently won support from the likes of Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Foo Fighters. The latter headlined a virtual benefit concert in aid of Biden’s ongoing presidential campaign last Sunday (October 25).

Nine Inch Nails’ endorsement comes shortly after they launched their own range of protective face coverings. The masks come with 13 interchangeable slogan patches, including the Nine Inch Nails logo as well as words such as “Dirty”, “Fragile”, “Clean”, “Pig” and “Broken”.