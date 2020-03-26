Nine Inch Nails just surprise released two new albums

Nine Inch Nails have surprised fans by releasing two brand now albums online, to help them feel “a little less alone” as the world battles the coronavirus crisis.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross shared ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts’ on their Youtube channel and official website, with a touching message of solidarity through the ongoing pandemic that has found much of the world in quarantine.

Read it in full below:

“Friends,

“As the news seems to turn even more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feel like there may be hope at times to utter despair — often changing minute to minute. Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, the situation has really made us appreciation the power and need for connection.”

“Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.

“It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.

“We look forward to seeing you again soon. Be smart and safe and take care of each other. With love, Trent & Atticus.”

Anybody out there?

New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

Ghosts V: Together Tracklist:

01. Letting Go While Holding On

02. Together

03. Out in the Open

04. With Faith

05. Apart

06. Your Though

07. Hope We Can Again

08. Still Right Here

Ghosts VI: Locusts Tracklist:

01. The Cursed Clock

02. Around Every Corner

03. The Worriment Waltz

04. Run Like Hell

05. When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06. Another Crashed Song

07. Temp Fix

08. Trust Fades

09. A Really Bad Night

10. Your New Normal

11. Just Breathe

12. Right Behind You

13. Turn This Off Please

14. So Tired

15. Almost Dawn

The industrial metal icons had previously promised to release and tour new music in 2020, claiming that a “giant pot of angst” had gone into the writing of the material.

While the two new albums are the sequel to 2008’s ‘Ghosts I-IV’, Nine Inch Nails’ previous release was the acclaimed ‘Bad With’ in 2018. The band will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at its new rescheduled date in November 2020.

Reznor and Ross have a number of soundtrack jobs coming up, scoring new Pixar film Soul as well as David Fincher’s forthcoming movie Mank.