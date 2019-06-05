Nine Inch Nails are selling their own ‘Black Mirror’ t-shirt after their music was adapted by the show

Miley Cyrus gives their tunes a pop twist in season 5

Nine Inch Nails are selling their own Black Mirror t-shirt, after Miley Cyrus reimagined their tracks in a new episode of the show.

The hit dystopian sci-fi series returned to Netflix today (June 5) for its fifth season. Episode 3 of the new run, titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, sees Cyrus portray a teen pop idol who becomes the focus of her fans’ obsession.

During a press event, Charlie Brooker revealed that “every song that [Cyrus’ character] performs is a Nine Inch Nails song that we adapted into a pop standard”. The writer went on to explain that he had to seek permission from Trent Reznor to transform the tracks into “upbeat pop songs”.

Now, Nine Inch Nails have now released an official limited edition t-shirt in collaboration with Black Mirror.

The black tee pays homage to Cyrus’ version of ‘Head Like A Hole’ and features the pink and blue lyrics: “Head like a hole! I’m on a roll! Riding so high! Achievin’ my goals!” On the back, it has NIN’s name in the style of the Black Mirror logo.

The special piece of merch is available to order from the band’s official store. Check out the image above.

Describing what Trent Reznor and co. thought of his work being adapted for Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker said that he “got it straight away” and was “really happy” about being involved.

“He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way,” Brooker said. “I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”

Annabel Jones said that Reznor “thought it was all very funny” and “found all of the dark comedy very entertaining”.

