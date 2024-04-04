Nine Inch Nails share plans for new album, music festival, TV show, XR game and clothing line

Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have opened up about their plans for a new album, music festival and more.

The rock band appeared as the latest cover stars for the latest issue of GQ. In the feature, the two discuss their future plans and the various endeavours they are working on. Opening up about a new Nine Inch Nails album, Ross said: “I do feel excited about starting on the next record. I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea.”

Reznor and Ross have been working on scoring films such as Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming erotic film Queer, as well as the 2024 Zendaya-starring Challengers and 2022’s Bones And All.

The duo also revealed that they are working on a TV series with The Bear creator Christopher Storer and a movie with horror director Mike Flanagan. They are also venturing into the world of fashion with an upcoming T-shirt line with an unnamed designer which will arrive later this summer.

Advertisement

They also opened up about creating a music festival in which they will “debut as performing as composers along with a roster of other interesting people.” The duo also revealed an extended reality gaming experience in partnership they are working on with Epic Games.

Speaking about the extended reality gaming experience, Reznor said: “It’s what Zuckerberg was trying to bullshit us into calling the metaverse. You can’t say that word any more, but in terms of the tool kit, thinking about it through the lens of what could be possible for artists and experiences, we thought that would be an interesting way to tell a story through that.”

Recommended

In other news, a group of kids have recently gone viral after singing a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ incendiary 1992 track ‘Wish’.

Elsewhere, Reznor spoke recently about his relationship with the band’s classic album ‘The Downward Spiral’ on the 30th anniversary of its release.

Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention,” Reznor wrote on social media.

“Has it really been that long, old friend? I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart. Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon.”