Nine Inch Nails to fill in for The Strokes at Boston Calling following COVID-19 case

Nine Inch Nails will headline Boston Calling for a second night after The Strokes were forced to pull out due to a member of their camp testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram this morning (May 28), The Strokes announced their set at Boston Calling tonight (May 28) and their show in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins on Monday (May 30) would be affected.

Trent Reznor and co. performed a 21-song set at the Boston festival last night (May 27), appearing in place of Foo Fighters following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re very sorry for the conditions that led to us being here. With our friends Foo Fighters, our hearts go out to them,” Reznor told the crowd at Harvard Athletic Complex before performing ‘Even Deeper’.

Revealing that NIN would be back as headliners the following night, he added: “I was sitting backstage, and I was started to freak myself out. We’re not even supposed to be here tonight, and I don’t know if you’ve heard but we’re here tomorrow night.”

You can see Nine Inch Nails’ full set from night one of Boston Calling below:

Nine Inch Nails Boston Calling (May 27) setlist:

‘Somewhat Damaged’

‘Wish’

‘Less Than’

‘March Of The Pigs’

‘Piggy’

‘The Lovers’

‘Heresy’

‘Reptile’

‘Copy Of A’

‘Closer’

‘Sanctified’

‘The Perfect Drug’

‘Burn’

‘Even Deeper’

‘Survivalism’

‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Only’

‘Gave Up’

‘The Hand That Feeds’

‘Head Like A Hole’

‘Hurt’

Meanwhile, The Strokes are set to appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Corona Capital in Mexico, Spain’s Primavera Sound, Lancashire’s Lytham Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival.