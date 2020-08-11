Nine-metre mural of George Michael to be unveiled in London

A nine-metre mural of George Michael is set to be unveiled in the London borough of Brent next month, in the neighbourhood where the late singer grew up.

British artist Dawn Mellor has been commissioned to create a permanent painting of the singer in Kingsbury, which is set to celebrate his iconic life and career.

It will be unveiled during Brent Borough of Culture 2020, accompanied by a programme of activities and learning programmes taking place at the local schools Michael attended.

The painting will form part of Studio Voltaire elsewhere, a series of ambitious artworks set to be unveiled throughout London, as The Guardian reports.

Announcing our next commission: Artist Dawn Mellor will create their first permanent public artwork: a nine-metre high mural in Kingsbury, Brent, celebrating the life of local hero George Michael, who lived and went to school in the area. https://t.co/jWaFEU6dvA pic.twitter.com/aB4Tw5tX4V — Studio Voltaire (@StudioVoltaire) August 11, 2020

Mellor has previously painted portraits of The Queen and Karl Lagerfeld, but the new commission marks the Manchester artist’s first permanent public piece.

In January, Michael was among the new additions to The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a book that compiles the life stories of the most influential people in British history.

New entries are only allowed to be added following their death, with all of 2020’s additions having died in 2016. Michael joined the likes of Sir George Martin and David Bowie in bringing the total number of articles in the dictionary to 61,411, which covers the lives of 63,693 people.

Michael is recognised for his “phenomenally successful pop group Wham!,” and for “a solo career which saw him top the UK singles and album charts seven times each and sell more than 80 million records worldwide.”

