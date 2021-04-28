Nine-year-old girl enters DMC World DJ Championships

A nine-year-old girl has entered this year’s DMC World DJ Championships.

DJ Michelle from Dubai is the youngest entrant of the event, taking the crown from previous competitor DJ Rena, who was 12 at the time of her participation.

Writing on her official Instagram page, DJ Michelle describes herself as “the youngest girl DJ in the world”.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited! Fingers crossed. Thank you for your support and all your kind messages you sent me! Much love,” she told her 107k followers of the DJ Championships news. She also directed fans to her one-minute entry video – check it out below.

DJ Michelle will go up against 10 other competitors in the first of eight rounds spanning April-November, with the ‘The World Finals’ set to be held between November 1 and December 11.

As Mixmag explains, the opening event – ‘DMC World Portablist Championship’ – showcases the globe’s best scratch DJs who spin tracks on portable turntables and vinyl records.

Advertisement

This year marks the 36th edition of the DMC World DJ Championships, which began back in 1985 and is traditionally held in various locations across the world. As with last year’s event, the 2021 championships will take place virtually due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“DMC has always come out fighting for the DJs, every type of DJ, club, radio, bedroom, mobile, party, producer. I’m proud that we inspired DJs and see where they are today,” said DMC founder Tony Prince.

“All DJs have a similar focus, to be creative with music, to do things that stand out, to be the best.”

He added: “Rather than shrink into the COVID shadows, we’re fighting back and have created many events to expand the art of the DJ performer/producer.”