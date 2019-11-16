Nine-year-old’s awesome drum cover of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ goes viral – watch
Mad skills
A nine-year-old girl’s impressive cover of Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ has gone viral – check out the video below.
Drummer Nandi Bushell shared a clip of herself taking on the drum part to the 1992 ‘Nevermind’ single earlier this week (November 11). It has since amassed over 240,000 hits on YouTube and has been widely shared across social media.
Giving Dave Grohl a serious run for his money, the young musician – clearly feeling the music – is seen smashing the cymbals and screaming over Cobain’s vocals in the chorus.
“I can jam to Nirvana ‘In Bloom’ all day! I LOVE NIRVANA,” Bushell captioned the video. “Nirvana are in my top 5 bands so far. I just found out Dave [Grohl] also played with @jackblack in @tenaciousd, @foofighters and @queensofthestoneage!!!!”
She added that School Of Rock “is the best film in the world”.
Posting in the comments section, one viewer said: “Joy is evident – play ON, girl!” Another wrote: “Please, never ever stop rocking.”
As NPR report, Bushell shows of her drum skills in the recent Argos Christmas advert. She’s also performed with Lenny Kravitz and hung out with Questlove.
Meanwhile, Nirvana have been given permission to proceed with a lawsuit against Marc Jacobs, after a judge turned down the fashion house’s request to dismiss the complaint.