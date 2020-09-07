Nines announces 2021 UK tour including O2 Academy Brixton show

Nines has announced details of his 2021 UK tour, which includes a stop-off at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The tour announcement comes after the London rapper released his third album ‘Crabs in a Bucket’, which beat Metallica to secure number one on the UK Albums chart.

The album, which features track such as ‘Clout’ and ‘Airplane Mode’, follows on from his 2017 debut ‘One Foot Out’ and 2018’s ‘Crop Circle’, which has been certified silver.

Church road got more trophies than white hart lane #IceCityGonePlatinumBaby pic.twitter.com/eDdpObpnBG — Nines (@nines1ace) September 4, 2020

Advertisement

On his latest record, Nines teams up with the likes of Headie One and Scrapz.

As well as the London date, the rapper has pencilled in shows in Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

Check out the dates in full below.

MAY 2021

2 – Cardiff, Great Hall

3 – Leeds, O2 Academy

4 – Glasgow, SWG3

5 – Nottingham, Rock City

6 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

7 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

9 – London, O2 Brixton Academy

In April, Nines released his short film Crop Circle 2 featuring cameos from Ghetts, Kojey Radical and Delilah Rose.

Advertisement

The 35-minute film, released straight to YouTube, features new tracks including the previously unreleased ‘Flavours’. The film follows his 2018 album ‘Crop Circle’, also accompanied by a short film.