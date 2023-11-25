Nines charged with drug offences after Heathrow Airport arrest

London rapper Nines has been charged with drug offences after being arrested at Heathrow Airport last week (November 15).

As reported by Sky News, the musician, 33, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, was released on bail by the Metropolitan Police after appearing in court.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis, as well as three counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Freckleton “appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 November,” and “was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 15 December.”

Nines did not enter pleas to any of the charges.

The news comes after a video was shared widely on TikTok that appeared to show police walking the rapper through Heathrow Airport in handcuffs.

In October, Nines released his fifth studio album, ‘Crop Circle 3’, reaching Number Two on the UK Albums Chart. It includes the hit single ‘Daily Duppy’, featuring GRM Daily.

His 2020 album ‘Crabs in a Bucket’ topped the chart and earned him the MOBO Award for Album of the Year, beating the likes of Stormzy and J Hus, as well as Best Hip-Hop Act.